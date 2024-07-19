Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

