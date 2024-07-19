Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

