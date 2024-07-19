Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.89

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$86.89 and last traded at C$86.47, with a volume of 404125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

