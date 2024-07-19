Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 2.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 8,712,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 30,903,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,037,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,462,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.