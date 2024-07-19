Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668,684 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260,373 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.