Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $215.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.08. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

