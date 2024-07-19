Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 23,531 shares.The stock last traded at $59.78 and had previously closed at $59.48.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,716.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,992.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $431,321. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,589,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

