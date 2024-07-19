Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.37) price objective on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

BRBY opened at GBX 752 ($9.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 977.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,243.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burberry Group news, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,933.99). In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.63), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($163,082.79). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.