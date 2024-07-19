Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $24.39 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

