Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $205.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

