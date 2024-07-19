Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $142.67

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Transcat by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS opened at $136.92 on Friday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.76 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

