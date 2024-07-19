Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $455.89

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.44.

Several research firms have commented on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $486.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

