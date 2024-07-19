Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $97.13

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $4,712,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

