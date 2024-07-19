Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $253.55

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 62,454 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $236.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.32 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $263.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

