Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $51.63

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.01 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

