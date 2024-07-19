Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $107.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $122.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.