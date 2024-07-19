Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.31). 8,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 457,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.31).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6,083.33 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.41.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

