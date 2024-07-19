Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $184.71 and last traded at $185.93. Approximately 1,802,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,256,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.42. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

