BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,329 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,607. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

