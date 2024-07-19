BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,618 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.28. 105,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

