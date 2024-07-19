BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 32,661 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,661 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. 16,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,154. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average of $321.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

