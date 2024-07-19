BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.67. 38,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average is $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

