BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $20.96 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $795.04. 29,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $770.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

