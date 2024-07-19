BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

