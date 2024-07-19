BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 62,153 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

