BNB Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. BNB has a market cap of $86.48 billion and $1.98 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $593.58 or 0.00882997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,692,908 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,581,958.44721988. The last known price of BNB is 571.85598004 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2194 active market(s) with $1,628,223,675.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

