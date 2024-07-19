Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $554.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.96 and a 200-day moving average of $529.32. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $569.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

