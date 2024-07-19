Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
