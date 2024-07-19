Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

