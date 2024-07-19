Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 241 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

