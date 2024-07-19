BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $313.66 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $313.66 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for approximately $186.27 or 0.00290203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlazeStake Staked SOL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,683,883 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,684,732.45964094. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 183.97805637 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $20,335,594.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlazeStake Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlazeStake Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.