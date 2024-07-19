Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.37% of NeoGenomics worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 334.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.6 %

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 625,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.