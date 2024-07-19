Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,584,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,299. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

