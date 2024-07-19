Blair William & Co. IL Sells 80,706 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 879,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

