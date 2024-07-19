Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,952 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,493. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.