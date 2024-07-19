Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,990 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $34.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $808.83. 624,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $795.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

