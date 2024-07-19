Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,552,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,291,574. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

