Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $420,457,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 754,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 144.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,169,000 after buying an additional 641,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

ADM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 2,729,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

