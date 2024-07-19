Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

