Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.28. 846,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

