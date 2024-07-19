Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

