Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,336 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 6,418,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,986. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.