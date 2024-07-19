Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 259.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. 5,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,151. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

