BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.92 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $860.48 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

