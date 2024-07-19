BitShares Market Cap Tops $6.47 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $104,070.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,327,207 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

