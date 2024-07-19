Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $7.59 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $26.02 or 0.00040794 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $455.76 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

