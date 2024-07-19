BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Up 4.2%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 236,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 351,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

BioLargo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

