B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 250,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,083,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $647.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

