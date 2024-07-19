Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $303.91 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $303.91 million and $1.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.26 or 0.05348758 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00042366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,961,937 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,261,937 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

