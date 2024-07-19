Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2,310.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Target by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Target by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TGT traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.08. 2,926,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.